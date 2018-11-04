2 men charged with trafficking fentanyl after traffic stop in Pickering

PICKERING, Ont. – Police say they have charged two men with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Pickering, east of Toronto, earlier this week.

Police say they made the arrests Thursday morning near Bayly Street and St. Martins Drive.

They say further investigation led officers to seize a quantity of fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The two suspects, from Pickering and Mallorytown, are both 24 years old.

They are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and are being held for a bail hearing.