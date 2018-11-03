Police say pregnant woman in hospital after hit-and-run in Kitchener
KITCHENER, Ont. – Police say a pregnant woman is in hospital following a hit-and-run in Kitchener, Ont. on Friday evening.
Waterloo regional police say the 38-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m.
Police say the woman, who is seven months pregnant, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
They say the vehicle, described as a silver or grey car that might have damage to the driver side, fled the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
They say they don’t have any more information about the woman’s injuries.
