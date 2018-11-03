Crime
November 3, 2018 4:13 pm
Updated: November 3, 2018 4:15 pm

Police say pregnant woman in hospital after hit-and-run in Kitchener

By Staff The Canadian Press

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was injured following a hit-and-run in Kitchener Friday.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
KITCHENER, Ont. – Police say a pregnant woman is in hospital following a hit-and-run in Kitchener, Ont. on Friday evening.

Waterloo regional police say the 38-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m.

Police say the woman, who is seven months pregnant, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They say the vehicle, described as a silver or grey car that might have damage to the driver side, fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

They say they don’t have any more information about the woman’s injuries.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Crime
Hit and Run
Kitchener
Kitchener Police
Police
Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police

