Christmas shopping: Free downtown parking during Saturdays in December

Christmas is still weeks away, yet shopping for gifts is coming to the forefront for Okanagan residents.

With that in mind, the Okanagan’s three biggest cities of Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon say they’ll once again be offering free, on-street downtown parking on Saturdays during the month of December. The free parking only applies to on-street metered parking stalls in downtown areas.

Specifically, the dates will be December 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd. There will also be free, on-street downtown parking on the 29th in Kelowna and Penticton, but not in Vernon. Notably, fees for city parking lots and private parking lot rules remain in effect during December.

“We’re happy to be working with the (Downtown Penticton Association) again to assist in the support of the downtown business community over the Christmas holidays,” said City of Penticton bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert. “With the number of activities taking place downtown over the Christmas season, the addition of free on-street parking will help to encourage shoppers to visit downtown.”

Financially, the City of Kelowna says by offering free parking, it will be foregoing approximately $29,250 in parking revenue. According to the city, downtown parking fees generate approximately $5,850 a day.