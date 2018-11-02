Teen girl last seen in Steinbach found
A A
Steinbach RCMP said late Friday a teen they were looking for has been safely located.
They had reported earlier in the day they were searching for a missing teenage girl, who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the community.
Global News has removed description and images of the girl for her protection.
READ MORE: Steinbach teen last seen in Winnipeg, say RCMP
Information about missing persons can be made at Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-227-8477 or text ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637).
WATCH: The son of a missing Winnipeg man says they just want to get him home
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.