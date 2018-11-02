Teen girl last seen in Steinbach found

Steinbach RCMP said late Friday a teen they were looking for has been safely located.

They had reported earlier in the day they were searching for a missing teenage girl, who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the community.

Global News has removed description and images of the girl for her protection.

Information about missing persons can be made at Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-227-8477 or text ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637).

