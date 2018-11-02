Steinbach RCMP
November 2, 2018 6:17 pm
Updated: November 2, 2018 6:49 pm

Teen girl last seen in Steinbach found

By Online Journalist  Global News

A sign outside an RCMP detachment.

File / Global News
A A

Steinbach RCMP said late Friday a teen they were looking for has been safely located.

They had reported earlier in the day they were searching for a missing teenage girl, who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the community.

Global News has removed description and images of the girl for her protection.

READ MORE: Steinbach teen last seen in Winnipeg, say RCMP

Information about missing persons can be made at Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-227-8477 or text ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637).

WATCH: The son of a missing Winnipeg man says they just want to get him home

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoba First Nations Police Service
missing person
Roseau River First Nation
Steinbach
Steinbach RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News