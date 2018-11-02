Man dead after falling from ladder in North York: police

Toronto police say a man is dead after falling from a ladder in North York on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a call around 2 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a man who had fallen 20 feet off a ladder.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.