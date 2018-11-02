Man dead after falling from ladder in North York: police
A A
Toronto police say a man is dead after falling from a ladder in North York on Friday afternoon.
Police said they received a call around 2 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
READ MORE: Construction accident in Milton sends man to hospital
When authorities arrived on scene, they found a man who had fallen 20 feet off a ladder.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.