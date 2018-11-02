Crime
November 2, 2018 5:30 pm

Man charged after police seize pellet guns from home in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

A man is facing weapons-related charges after police seized pellet guns from a home in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, on Thursday, at around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a bar on Holland Street East after receiving a report of a weapon.

Police say an employee at the bar told officers that on Wednesday, a customer claimed to be a police officer and was seen on several occasions with a handgun.

READ MORE: Barrie police seek to identify suspect after vehicles damaged

Officers say an investigation revealed the man was not a police officer and the handgun was a pellet gun.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Bradford and two .177 calibre pellet guns were seized.

Police say a 68-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and impersonating a peace officer.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bradford
Bradford Crime
Bradford man
Bradford West Gwillimbury
Holland Street East
Pellet Gun
Search Warrant
South Simcoe Police
weapons charges

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News