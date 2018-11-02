Man charged after police seize pellet guns from home in Bradford

A man is facing weapons-related charges after police seized pellet guns from a home in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, on Thursday, at around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a bar on Holland Street East after receiving a report of a weapon.

Police say an employee at the bar told officers that on Wednesday, a customer claimed to be a police officer and was seen on several occasions with a handgun.

Officers say an investigation revealed the man was not a police officer and the handgun was a pellet gun.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Bradford and two .177 calibre pellet guns were seized.

Police say a 68-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and impersonating a peace officer.

