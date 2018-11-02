Consumer
November 2, 2018 3:50 pm

Power outage in Kelowna’s Mission area

By Online Journalist  Global News

A tree on a power line has caused a power outage in the Mission area of Kelowna.

Fortis BC
A tree that fell on a power line this morning has caused a power outage in the Mission area of Kelowna.

According to Fortis BC, the power outage involves Fuller Road near Okanagan Lake, Collette Road, Bellevue Road, Farris Road and a sliver of Lakeshore Road. Approximately 84 customers are affected, with Fortis estimating a power restoration time of 4 p.m.

Overall, according to Fortis BC’s website, that was the only power outage in the Okanagan, though there were two incidents in the Kootenays, one west of Nelson and another east of Nelson.

In upcoming news, Fortis says there are six planned maintenance power outages that will take place this month in Kelowna. The six are as follows:

  • November 4th, downtown to Gordon Drive to Springfield Road, 391 customers affected, planned equipment maintenance, est. 2 hours.
  • November 5th, Dilworth, Monashee Place, five customers affected, planned equipment maintenance, est. 3 hours.
  • November 6th, Dilworth, Monashee Place, six customers affected, planned equipment maintenance, est. 3 hours.
  • November 6th, downtown Bernard Avenue, between Ellis Street and Bertram Street, 15 customers affected, planned equipment maintenance, est. 3 hours.
  • November 9th, Gallaghers Canyon, 305 customers affected, planned equipment maintenance, est. 2.5 hours.
  • November 9th, Glenmore, near Kane Road and Glenmore Road, 13 customers affected, planned equipment maintenance, est. 2 hours.

Global News