Halifax police investigating sudden death of woman at Bedford Highway residence

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Bedford.

Police and EHS were called to a residence on the Bedford Highway for a woman who required immediate medical assistance.

Police where called to a suspicious death at an apartment on the Bedford Hwy. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/RWYx4BNZc3 — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) November 2, 2018

Halifax police say the 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name is not being released until next of kin are notified.

Investigators with the integrated criminal investigation division are in the preliminary stages of their investigation. Forensic identification officers are also on scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.