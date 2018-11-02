Bowmanville student’s comic on internet safety wins his school $2,000 for new laptops

Grant Bailey’s paternal grandparents live in Chitokoloki, Zambia — more than 12,000 kilometres away from his home in Bowmanville, Ont. — but thanks to modern technology, he chats with them on a daily basis.

“We usually talk to each other on [Facebook] messenger or… we send them photos,” said 10-year-old Bailey.

When he does share content online, his father, Chuck, ensures he does this safely.

“You don’t want to be giving out that kind of information to the wrong people,” said his dad.

This lesson about online safety is one that Bailey has not only carried with him — it has also inspired him. When he heard about Telus’s annual WISE drawing contest, which asks kids across Canada to create comics about good digital citizenship, he took pencil to paper to make one himself.

His comic features him and his three-year-old sister, Gillian, who miss their grandparents.

“Grant has a solution that they make an online photo album so that they can communicate,” said Bailey, pointing to his drawing. “They make an online photo album so they can post stuff that they’re doing and the grandparents can post stuff that they’re doing.”

In the last frame of his comic, Bailey says to his sister, “We will just have to ask Mom and Dad first and make sure we check the privacy settings so that we are only sharing with family!”

Bailey’s comic was one of more than 200 entries kids submitted to the contest, according to Telus, and a panel of judges picked his as one of the top three across the country.

Designers then turned his handwritten drawing into a digital comic, and after more than 2,000 people put in their votes, Bailey’s came in second place. He, as well as the other winners, each earned $500 for themselves as well as money for each of their schools.

The top prize went to Sofia from British Columbia, who won $3,000 for her school, and the third-place school prize of $1,000 went to Waseem from Saskatchewan.

Bailey’s win earned his Bowmanville school $2,000.

“[Bailey] and I had a conversation about some things that, perhaps, he would like to see the money go toward,” said Holy Family Catholic Elementary School’s principal, Barb Smith. “[Bailey] thought he’d like to see the money go toward Chromebooks or iPads.”

She continues, “He’s a really great kid and he’s a great student.”

Now, he can add “great storyteller” to the list.

“That’s one of my dreams… to be an author one day,” said Bailey.