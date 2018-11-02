What’s happening Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

We have turned the corner from Halloween and are now looking forward to Christmas.

There are plenty of Christmas events throughout Waterloo region this weekend and others for those who prefer to wait a little longer to get into the holiday spirit.

Let’s get the Christmas markets out of the way first.

Christmas Bazaars or craft shows will be held at the following locations on Saturday:

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Kitchener (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Franklin Friendship Circle in Kitchener (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Sunnyside Campus in Kitchener (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

St. Clements Community Centre (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cambridge (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Breithaupt Centre (9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Westside Presbyterian Church in Cambridge (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

On Sunday, the Two of a Kind Craft & Vendor Show will rund from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 2615 Victoria St. N. in Breslau.

Other events throughout Waterloo region this weekend include:

The 2018 Wild Writers Literary Festival

The 7th annual festival runs Friday through Sunday in Waterloo and Kitchener.

On Friday night, the opening show will be held at CIGI Campus In Waterloo.

On Saturday at the Balsillie School of International Affairs in Waterloo, a wide range of options will be available including classes, panels and lectures.

The event comes to a close Sunday with a brunch at Rhapsody Barrel Bar in Kitchener.

The Great Romantics

Canadian pianist Charles-Richard Hamelin will be performing two shows at Centre in the Square this weekend.

He will perform along with the Kitchener Waterloo Symphony which will be conducted by Andrei Feher.

Waterloo Buddhist Film Festival

The price of a ticket will get you three movies and a vegetarian dinner catered by Café Pyrus Saturday.

Doors open at the Registry Theatre at 3:30 p.m.

A Night in Casablanca

On Saturday at the Waterloo Region Museum in Kitchener, the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region will host its annual fundraising dinner.

Vintage-inspired or 1940s attire is encouraged for A Night In Casablanca which will feature dancing, entertainment, live and silent auctions and a dinner.

Kids rock show

On Sunday at the Registry Theatre, Marky Monday’s Adventures in Dreamland will take the stage at 3 p.m.

The show features comedic sing-along catchy rock/funk songs and is intended for children under the age of 11.

Cheecho’s Birthday Party

Head to the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory to help Cheecho the parrot celebrate his ninth birthday.

There will be free cake and punch, birthday crafts, goody bags and even an opportunity to sing Happy Birthday to the big bird.

If you wish to have your event considered for future editions of ‘What’s happening Waterloo?’ please email globalkitchener@globalnews.ca.