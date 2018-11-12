‘It just takes some passion:’ Joe Rich Fire Rescue looking for a few good men, women

There will be calls at three in the morning or just when you’re ready to go out for a well-deserved night on the town.

But, according to the heroes of Joe Rich Fire Rescue, the benefits of being an on-call paid firefighter outweigh the sacrifices.

“It’s something that gets under your skin,” said community liaison and firefighter Tanya Chartrand. “You love to be able to help your community and it’s something that I would hope someone would do for me.”

READ MORE: Camp LIFT teaches young girls that becoming a firefighter can be real career option

The team is looking for as many new members as it can get find.

Anyone between the ages of 19 and 65, in good physical condition, can apply.

Candidates also need to live within eight kilometres of either Station 51 (11481 Highway 33) or Station 52 (6550 Goudie Road).

“Honestly, it just takes some passion,” Chartrand said. “You have to love what you do and you really want to be able to help people.”

The position comes with full training — identical to that of any full-time firefighter.

“We do every kind of call, from a motor vehicle incident, auto extrication, first medical response, wildland fire,” Chartrand said.

READ MORE: Ready for their ‘worst possible day’: Winnipeg firefighter training an intense process

Lieutenant Gordon Bowes has been with Joe Rich Fire Rescue for more than three years. He calls himself an aspiring career firefighter.

“Any chance I get to be out here working in the field as a volunteer, looks great on my resume for my future career goals,” Bowes said.

Those interested in applying can email their name and phone number to jrfd.recruitment@cord.bc.ca or call 250-469-6179.