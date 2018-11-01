Crime
November 1, 2018
Updated: November 1, 2018 6:34 pm

3-year-old boy hit by truck sustains minor injuries

The Regina Police Service were called to the area of 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue East on Oct. 31 at around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a collision.

A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Oct. 31.

The Regina Police Service were called to the area of 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue East at around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a collision.

After investigation, police learned the boy ran out into traffic where he was hit at a low speed by a truck.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

