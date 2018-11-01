3-year-old boy hit by truck sustains minor injuries
A A
A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Oct. 31.
The Regina Police Service were called to the area of 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue East at around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a collision.
READ MORE: Regina police search for suspect in shooting investigation in Dieppe neighbourhood
After investigation, police learned the boy ran out into traffic where he was hit at a low speed by a truck.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.