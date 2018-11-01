Wet start to November, but steady rain gets spottier in the Okanagan

October ended up being slightly warmer than normal with almost bang-on average precipitation in Kelowna.

Daytime highs actually trended 0.3 degrees colder than average, with overnight lows a whopping 1.7 degrees warmer than normal, making the overall trend 0.9 degrees hotter than seasonal.

In the precipitation department, 29.5 millimetres of rain fell throughout the month, which is 101 per cent of the normal amount of 29.2 millimetres.

November certainly started on a wet note, with steady rain right through the day on Thursday as temperatures climbed up from 2 degrees around midnight into mid-single digits by midday.

Mid-single digits is where the mercury will hangout right into early Friday morning with 10 to 20 millimetres of rain expected by morning.

Rain will be less organized and more spotty on Friday with even some sunny breaks possible at times during the day with a daytime high hoping to hop into double digits by a few degrees.

Freezing levels will sit around or above 2000 metres, so expect snow flurries at higher elevation areas with gusty winds at times.

Saturday will start out a bit drier, but the next frontal system brings back the rain during the day, which will likely keep afternoon highs around 9 degrees or so.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour before bed on Saturday with Daylight Saving Time ending early Sunday morning.

Showers are likely to continue at times on Sunday as well with the possibility of some late day sunny breaks, which would help temperatures climb toward double digits for a daytime high.

Showers are likely into the first full work week of November on Monday before a bit of a mid-week break from the rain before it returns later on as afternoon highs dip back into high single digits.

