November 1, 2018 2:44 pm

Nova Scotia environment minister says cleanup continues after effluent pipe leak at pulp mill

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corporation mill is seen in Abercrombie, N.S. on October 11, 2017.

Andrew Vuaghan/The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia’s environment minister says a leaky effluent pipe at the Northern Pulp mill has been repaired, but the remediation process will require more time to be completed.

Margaret Miller says she doesn’t know at this point how large an area was affected by the spill or how many litres of effluent leaked from the pipe.

But Miller says the leak is smaller than one that occurred in 2014.

The company said it was first notified of the latest leak on Oct. 21, a day after the Pictou County mill began its annual maintenance shutdown.

The Environment Department says the 2014 spill saw the release of 47 million litres of effluent that flowed into a nearby wetland and into the East River Estuary.

The mill was fined $225,000 by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

