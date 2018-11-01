Calgary police ask for help finding classic 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a classic car that was stolen from northwest Calgary this week.
Police said in a news release Thursday that a blue 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle was stolen from the 100-block of Crowfoot Way N.W. sometime between 1 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The car has two black racing stripes over the top and a black interior, police said.
READ MORE: 5 suspects arrested in 2 car thefts: Calgary police
Police also reminded people who purchase used cars to always make sure what they buy isn’t stolen.
This can be done by:
- Obtaining a CARPROOF/CARFAX report.
- Ensuring that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) matches all other VINs on the vehicle, such as on the dash and all the doors.
- Search the Canadian Police Information Centre to ensure the vehicle is not listed as stolen.
- Be wary of vehicles that have been re-registered recently without a valid explanation for why this was done.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.