November 1, 2018 3:03 pm

Calgary police ask for help finding classic 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

By Online journalist  Global News

Police are asking the public's help in locating this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle that was stolen sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, 2018.

Calgary police hand-out photo
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a classic car that was stolen from northwest Calgary this week.

Police said in a news release Thursday that a blue 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle was stolen from the 100-block of Crowfoot Way N.W. sometime between 1 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The car has two black racing stripes over the top and a black interior, police said.

Police also reminded people who purchase used cars to always make sure what they buy isn’t stolen.

This can be done by:

  • Obtaining a CARPROOF/CARFAX report.
  • Ensuring that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) matches all other VINs on the vehicle, such as on the dash and all the doors.
  • Search the Canadian Police Information Centre to ensure the vehicle is not listed as stolen.
  • Be wary of vehicles that have been re-registered recently without a valid explanation for why this was done.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.

