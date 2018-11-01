Novemburger returns in support of United Way

Dozens of local restaurants are doing their part to raise money for the United Way.

The start of November represents the start of “Novemburger,” through which participating restaurants offer a special burger on their menu for the month and donate a portion of the sales to the United Way of Halton and Hamilton.

Hey #HamOnt, @novemburger is back for its 5th year! Proceeds from each burger go directly to @unitedwayhh & you can help pick a #Novemburger winner by casting your vote online! Great burgers. Great cause. Let’s eat! 🍔🎉 #HamOnt #unitedway #LocalLove pic.twitter.com/L51whouOkl — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) November 1, 2018

This is the fifth anniversary of the event which has raised $60,000 since its initial launch.

United Way of Halton and Hamilton CEO Brad Park says “food has the power to bring people together” making the event “a fantastic way to raise funds.”

Sixty-nine Hamilton and Burlington eateries are taking part and an award will be given to the restaurant that sells the most burgers during the month of November.

An award will also be given to the best burger as determined by online customer ratings.

The annual event has been launched at hamBRGR on Ottawa Street North, where owner Paula Cipollo notes that “Hamilton was good to us, so we need to give back to the community.”