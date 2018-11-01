Traffic
Gardiner Expressway closed this weekend for fall maintenance

The busy Gardiner Expressway will be closed to traffic for its annual fall maintenance this weekend.

The City of Toronto says both directions between Don Valley Parkway/Carlaw Avenue and Highway 427/QEW will be off-limits to traffic from Friday, Nov. 2 at 11 p.m. to Monday, Nov. 5 at 5 a.m.

The highway closure was scheduled for last weekend but was postponed due to the weather.

City officials say traffic-signal timing will be changed to enhance traffic flow on nearby routes, mitigating traffic congestion associated with the expressway’s closure.

The annual closure includes specific activities such as cleaning catch basins, marking pavements, pothole and guardrail repairs, and inspecting overhead signs.

Motorists are encouraged to use Lake Shore Boulevard, the Queensway, Bloor Street and Evans Avenue as alternative routes during the weekend closure.

