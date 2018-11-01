Crime
November 1, 2018 8:45 am
Updated: November 1, 2018 8:51 am

SIU investigating incident in Apsley north of Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough County OPP remain on scene along Tuckers Road just north of Apsley.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News
A A

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe an incident just north of the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township.

There remains a heavy presence of Peterborough County OPP cruisers along Tuckers Road off of Highway 28, about six kilometres north of the village.

READ MORE: Waterloo police officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust

The dead-end road has been taped off about 400 metres off the highway. It’s believed police have been at the scene since 5 a.m.

There are unconfirmed reports one person was taken to hospital.

Global Peterborough has reached out to the SIU for comment.

Peterborough County OPP are not commenting.

— More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apsley
SIU
Special Investigations Unit
Village of Apsley

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News