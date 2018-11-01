SIU investigating incident in Apsley north of Peterborough

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe an incident just north of the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township.

There remains a heavy presence of Peterborough County OPP cruisers along Tuckers Road off of Highway 28, about six kilometres north of the village.

The dead-end road has been taped off about 400 metres off the highway. It’s believed police have been at the scene since 5 a.m.

There are unconfirmed reports one person was taken to hospital.

TRAFFIC: #PtboOPP have Tuckers Road near Apsley blocked for an investigation. Limited details are available at this time #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/4TZFJSa8qV — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 1, 2018

Global Peterborough has reached out to the SIU for comment.

Peterborough County OPP are not commenting.

— More to come