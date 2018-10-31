Not lovin’ it: N.S. man tries to buy cop food, ends up arrested

No good deed goes unpunished.

A 42-year-old man is facing charges after he offered to buy a police officer food while he was allegedly impaired.

Nova Scotia RCMP say just after 2 a.m., an RCMP officer was grabbing a late-night meal at a drive-thru on the Bedford Highway when the driver of a vehicle in front of them offered to purchase their meal.

“When the officer got out to explain to the driver that they appreciated the offer but would not accept it, they observed the driver displaying signs of impairment,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police determined that the man from Lower Sackville was more than double the legal limit.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg per cent.

He was also charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving while suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Dec. 6.