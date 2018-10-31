Crime
Masked bandit captured after taking off with convenience store cash register

A thief made off with a cash register and cigarettes from a Winnipeg convenience store.

A 31-year-old man is in custody after a convenience store robbery in the 800 block of Arlington Street Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect entered the store around 9:20 p.m. with his face covered. Armed with a knife, he went into an employees-only area behind the counter, demanded money and threatened the employees.

After stealing several packs of cigarettes, the suspect grabbed the cash register and fled the store with it.

The K-9 unit was able to track the suspect to a back yard on Home Street.

Devon Kenny Mitchel Spence faces charges of robbery and disguise with intent.

He’s being detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Global News