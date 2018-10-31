Masked bandit captured after taking off with convenience store cash register
A 31-year-old man is in custody after a convenience store robbery in the 800 block of Arlington Street Tuesday night.
Police say the suspect entered the store around 9:20 p.m. with his face covered. Armed with a knife, he went into an employees-only area behind the counter, demanded money and threatened the employees.
After stealing several packs of cigarettes, the suspect grabbed the cash register and fled the store with it.
The K-9 unit was able to track the suspect to a back yard on Home Street.
READ MORE: Winnipeg woman robbed by hammer-wielding suspect in Tuxedo neighbourhood
Devon Kenny Mitchel Spence faces charges of robbery and disguise with intent.
He’s being detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.
WATCH: Police investigating 1,200 thefts from MLCC stores in 2018
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.