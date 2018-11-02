From asparagus lady to beach babe, this Armstrong native competed to be the next Maxim cover model

A year a half ago Corinne Jeppesen was middle-aged and sick of feeling tired. At 51 years old, it was time for a change.

“I was looking in the mirror taking a picture and that was my ‘oh my god’ moment,” Jeppesen said. “So I decided then that I need to do something.”

Known as the asparagus lady because of her years running a local asparagus farm, the Armstrong resident took matters into her own hands and enrolled in a six-month transformation program with trainer Michelle MacDonald of Your Healthy Hedonista.

Fast-forward six months, countless trips to the gym, and a complete overhaul of her nutritional intake, and Corinne was forty pounds lighter and infinitely more confident.

“It’s drastically changed my life. I have more energy. I’m up at five in the morning. That was not heard of before,” she said.

After the initial six-month program wrapped up, Jeppesen needed a new goal to keep her motivated.

She had always wanted to do a body-building competition, and so began her journey to train for an event in Ottawa called Serious About Ftiness (SAF).

To prepare, Jeppesen worked out six days a week, between one hour to one and a half hours per session.

“Body building is a science. What you put in your body, when you put it in your body,” Jeppesen said.

Attending the body building competition gave Jeppesen the courage to apply for Maxim Magazine’s cover girl model search.

“I’ve gone through the top 30, top 20, top 10,” Jeppesen said. “I’m speechless. Never in a million years did I think of something like this and now it’s happening and it’s really lit a fire in my belly.”

Jeppesen placed fourth in the International Group 31 for the competition but she still has a chance to become the cover girl during the wildcard round.

Jeppesen follows a whole food macros-based nutrition program using carb-cycling, which means she eats higher carbs on big leg workout days and lower carbs on days with less activity.

Now 52 years old, Jeppesen says this age is extremely tough on women, and losing weight can become much more difficult.

“Your body chemistry is different and it’s responding differently. If I don’t have my food pre-prepped, I’m more likely to go off track and just impulse eat,” she said.

Jeppesen encourages others to take small steps with their nutrition and start moving. She says even fifteen minutes a day can help with getting on the right track.