Police release images of truck wanted in Kitchener heist
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of the truck believed to be involved in a recent theft of a trailer full of band equipment.
In one of the images, a man can also be seen getting into the truck wearing an orange safety jacket.
Two trailers went missing from an enclosed parking area behind the Sobey’s on Highland Road West in Kitchener sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 1 p.m. on Oct. 21.
One trailer contained equipment which belonged to Youth Organization Inc. which was used by community members in events such as the Oktoberfest Parade.
The trailer containing the band equipment is described as being dark grey and about 20 feet in length. The other trailer was black and about 20 feet in length.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
