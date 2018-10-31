Police release images of truck wanted in Kitchener heist

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of the truck believed to be involved in a recent theft of a trailer full of band equipment.

In one of the images, a man can also be seen getting into the truck wearing an orange safety jacket.

Two trailers went missing from an enclosed parking area behind the Sobey’s on Highland Road West in Kitchener sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 1 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Continuing to investigate the theft of trailers from a parking lot on Highland Rd. W. in Kitchener. Several pieces of band equipment were stolen. Looking for info on the truck/person in the below images. Call police or @WaterlooCrime. More details here: https://t.co/W7O2NgMjtQ pic.twitter.com/TA1lG2kBDB — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 30, 2018

One trailer contained equipment which belonged to Youth Organization Inc. which was used by community members in events such as the Oktoberfest Parade.

The trailer containing the band equipment is described as being dark grey and about 20 feet in length. The other trailer was black and about 20 feet in length.

Investigating after 2 trailers were stolen from a lot on Highland Rd. W. in Kitchener between 5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 1 p.m. Oct. 21. A substantial amount of band equipment, owned by Youth Organization Inc., was taken. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. https://t.co/vo0UfnR8Io pic.twitter.com/iH7ogl1H1R — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 24, 2018

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.