Brantford man allegedly assaults his sister and her neighbours

A Brantford man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his own sister and her neighbours.

Police were called Sunday night to a residence on Hayhurst Road, where a man was in an argument with his sister.

Police say that during the argument, the man spat and punched his sister in the face.

Then, police say he left the home and started to cause a disturbance outside by smashing property.

When neighbours came outside to see the commotion, police say the man picked up a piece of wood and hit the neighbours with it, before throwing a children’s playset at them.

The victims received non-life threatening injuries, police say.

A 31-year-old man is now facing several charges including: assault, assault with a weapon and breach of a court order.