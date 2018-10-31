Extra Dosage: I’m the world’s leading expert on my own Parkinson’s, Larry Gifford says
This is a special bonus episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s which we are calling “Extra Dosage.” Full episodes will be release every other Wednesday. In between, Niki and I will share new information, original interviews and extra material that provide more context to topics raised in the previous episodes of the podcast. We’ll also answer your questions. Feel free to write us with questions at parkinsonspod@curiouscast.ca.
I get asked a lot questions about Parkinson’s disease.
Online, in person, over email and on social media, I have made myself vulnerable and available. I’m happy to discuss my experience and my limited knowledge of the disease, symptoms and its treatments. I’m not an expert in Parkinson’s — but I am the world’s leading expert on my Parkinson’s.
This week, my brain power was put to the test by students at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Dr. Dianne Crisp invited my podcast co-host Niki Reitmayer and me into her classroom. She teaches a psychology course all about brain science and dedicates many hours of class to Parkinson’s disease.
We recorded our question and answer session with students. They asked many questions about onset triggers, L-dopa, sleep, family, symptoms, treatments, my future, and more.
Thank you to Kwantlen Polytechnic Institute and Dr. Dianne Crisp.
