Man in critical condition after northwest Calgary stabbing

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night, EMS said.

Paramedics responded to reports of a man bleeding in the 4500 block of Varsity Lane N.W. at 7:25 p.m.

EMS said a 35-year-old man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

It is not known if any arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.