Man in critical condition after northwest Calgary stabbing
A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night, EMS said.
Paramedics responded to reports of a man bleeding in the 4500 block of Varsity Lane N.W. at 7:25 p.m.
EMS said a 35-year-old man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
It is not known if any arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.
