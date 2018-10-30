Crime
October 30, 2018 10:25 pm

Man in critical condition after northwest Calgary stabbing

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night, EMS and police said.

File/Global News
A A

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night, EMS said.

Paramedics responded to reports of a man bleeding in the 4500 block of Varsity Lane N.W. at 7:25 p.m.

EMS said a 35-year-old man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

It is not known if any arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Police
Calgary Stabbing
Foothills Medical Centre
man stabbed northwest calgary
Northwest Calgary stabbing
Varsity Lane Calgary
Varsity Lane Calgary stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News