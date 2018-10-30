2 men in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke Tuesday evening, officials say.

Toronto police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to the Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard area, near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, before 7:10 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News residents reported hearing six to 10 gunshots. A man was found a short time later with lower body gunshot wounds. A second man was shot in his upper body.

Toronto Paramedics said they took the two men, who are both believed to be in their 40s, to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police haven’t released suspect information.

*update*

Shooting: Jamestown Cres/ John Garland Blvd

-2nd male located with injuries to upper body, unknown condition

– closures: east of Martingrove, traffic blocked#GO2004426

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 30, 2018