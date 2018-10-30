Talk to the Experts
October 30, 2018 6:41 pm

Nov. 3 – The Furnace Family

By 630CHED

Furnace Family

Courtesy: Furnace Family
A A

When it comes to being comfortable in your home, it’s best to turn to the experts.

This week on Talk to the Experts, Dareck Makowski from The Furnace Family will discuss installing the right furnace for your home, from selecting the correct size for your home with the correct options, to how rebates and payment plan options have made upgrading more cost effective than ever.

That’s this Saturday at a special time of 8:30 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 CHED furnace company
630 CHED The Furnace Family
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the Experts furnace company
Talk to the Experts the Furnace Family
The Furnace Family

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News