October 30, 2018 2:54 pm

Lower Sackville business robbed of cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
File Photo / Global News
Police are investigating after a business in Lower Sackville was robbed early Sunday morning.

Halifax District RCMP say the break-in along Sackville Drive happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Police say those responsible took a large quantity of cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash.

The investigation is being led by the general investigation section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

