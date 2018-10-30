Lower Sackville business robbed of cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash
Police are investigating after a business in Lower Sackville was robbed early Sunday morning.
Halifax District RCMP say the break-in along Sackville Drive happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.
READ MORE: N.S. man charged with obstruction in connection with N.B., Maine border incident
Police say those responsible took a large quantity of cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash.
The investigation is being led by the general investigation section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.
READ MORE: Pit bull seized after senior attacked in Bridgewater
Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.