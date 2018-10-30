Regina man facing assault charges after brief standoff

A 25-year-old Regina man is facing several charges after an assault in North Central on Monday (Oct. 29).

Police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue at 11:55 a.m. for a report of a domestic-related assault in progress.

Once officers arrived they located a woman who had injuries consistent with a physical assault, it’s alleged the suspect also struck a young child in this incident.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS and the suspect initially refused to come out of the home.

Police negotiated with the suspect and at around 1:25 p.m. he emerged from the house and was taken into custody.

The 25-year-old man is charged with assault and breach of undertaking.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.