Man sentenced to time served in connection with Good Samaritan death

One of the two accused in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Good Samaritan Yosif al-Hasnawi in Hamilton last year has been sentenced to time served, plus two years probation.

James Matheson, 21, had been charged with being an accessory after the fact, but that was changed to obstruction of justice.

Al-Hasnawi was shot to death in Hamilton in December 2017 after coming to the aid of an elderly man who was being accosted by two young men.

Dale Burningsky King, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case and is awaiting trial.