Hamilton ambulances get ‘FAST’ decals for World Stroke Day

For World Stroke Day this week, Hamilton ambulances will display “FAST” decals to remind residents of the signs of stroke, and urge them to call 911 right away if they suspect someone is having a stroke.

To create more stroke survivors in our community, Hamilton Paramedic Service and Hamilton Health Sciences have partnered with the Heart and Stroke Foundation to help residents recognize the signs of stroke.

“FAST” stands for:

Face: is it drooping?

Arms: can you raise both?

Speech: is it slurred or jumbled?

Time: to call 911 right away!

Paramedics say the ability to recognize the FAST signs and call 911 can mean the difference between life and death, or the difference between a full recovery and lasting disability.

In Hamilton, more than 1,000 people suffer from strokes each year.

#HamOnt ambulances now display the “FAST” signs of #stroke to urge residents to call 9-1-1 right away if stroke is suspected. #WorldStrokeDay https://t.co/Jni1TlNnBC pic.twitter.com/yqwoP3aRMw — Hamilton Health Sciences (@HamHealthSci) October 29, 2018