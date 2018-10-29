Canada
October 29, 2018 4:30 pm
Updated: October 29, 2018 4:31 pm

Hamilton ambulances get ‘FAST’ decals for World Stroke Day

By Reporter  900 CHML

For World Stroke Day, Hamilton ambulances will display "FAST" decals to remind residents of the signs of stroke.

Hamilton Health Sciences
A A

For World Stroke Day this week, Hamilton ambulances will display “FAST” decals to remind residents of the signs of stroke, and urge them to call 911 right away if they suspect someone is having a stroke.

READ MORE: Lockdown called off at Hamilton’s Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School

To create more stroke survivors in our community, Hamilton Paramedic Service and Hamilton Health Sciences have partnered with the Heart and Stroke Foundation to help residents recognize the signs of stroke.

“FAST” stands for:

  • Face: is it drooping?
  • Arms: can you raise both?
  • Speech: is it slurred or jumbled?
  • Time: to call 911 right away!

Paramedics say the ability to recognize the FAST signs and call 911 can mean the difference between life and death, or the difference between a full recovery and lasting disability.

READ MORE: Ontarians fed up with cannabis delivery delays are complaining to the provincial ombudsman

In Hamilton, more than 1,000 people suffer from strokes each year.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attack
Brain
FAST
Hamilton
HamOnt
Health
Heart
Paramedics
Prevention
Sciences
Signs
Stroke
Symptoms

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News