October 29, 2018 4:39 pm
Updated: October 29, 2018 4:45 pm

Rain, mountain snow to end October and start November in the Okanagan

By Meteorologist  Global News

More organized rain and high elevation snow rolls in for Halloween on Wednesday.

The clouds that rolled in on Sunday, bringing rain to the region, will stick around on Monday across the Okanagan.

After a sunny Saturday, there were some lingering showers and snow at high elevations early in the day. This followed a winter wallop of heavy snow, which hit the mountains over the weekend.

After making it a few degrees into double digits Monday afternoon in the clouds, some clear breaks roll in overnight into early Tuesday, allowing temperatures to cool back toward the freezing mark.

A mix of sun and cloud starts off the day as the valley sits between systems on Tuesday with an afternoon high in low double digits.

A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of early day showers is expected Tuesday morning in the Okanagan.

The next wave of clouds rolls in late Tuesday and brings in rain and high elevation snow into early Wednesday.

The rain will stick around into Halloween morning before easing during the afternoon in the Central Okanagan, just in time for trick-or-treaters.

Mid-single digit temperatures with partly cloudy skies is expected for Trick-or-Treaters Halloween evening in the Central Okanagan.

Trick-or-Treating temperatures are expected to be around 6 or 7 degrees early Wednesday evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some lingering showers in the North Okanagan, Shuswap, Revelstoke and Arrow Lakes areas.

Rain returns for the first day of November on Thursday, picking up in the afternoon with a daytime high hoping to hop up near double digits.

The next system swings through for Halloween on Wednesday and brings more rain and alpine snow to the Okanagan.

Yet another system will build in some showers on Friday with another round of rain potentially pushing through both on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs close to or just into double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

