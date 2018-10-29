Crime
October 29, 2018 1:04 pm

High-risk, violent sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

By Online Journalist  Global News
Winston Thomas is considered a high risk to re-offend.

Winnipeg Police Service
A convicted sex offender was released from Headingley Correctional Centre Sunday and is expected to take up residence in Winnipeg.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit – a joint unit between Winnipeg police and the RCMP – is alerting the public to the release of Winston George Thomas, 41.

Thomas, who recently served four months for breaching conditions of his probation, is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner against all females, both adults and children.

Story continues below

According to a similar notification released in 2017, Thomas was convicted for a 2008 sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl.

He was convicted of two other sexual assaults on adult victims, and has a lengthy history of other charges, including aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer.

Thomas will be subject to supervised probation until December 2020, and subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition.

If you have any information about Thomas, you’re asked to contact the sex offender unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

