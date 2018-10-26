Police seek public’s help in locating missing Brantford man

Brantford police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.
Police say they would like to confirm the well-being of 34-year-old Douglas Roy Shakespeare.
He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with a stocky build, blue eyes and is bald with a brown beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050.
