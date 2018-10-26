Police seek public’s help in locating missing Brantford man

Brantford police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

READ MORE: Brantford man arrested after spitting on officers

Police say they would like to confirm the well-being of 34-year-old Douglas Roy Shakespeare.

He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with a stocky build, blue eyes and is bald with a brown beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050.

MISSING PERSON – BPS is requesting the publics assistance in locating a missing 34 y.o. Brantford male- Douglas Roy Shakespeare is described as a Caucasian male, 5'8", 180 lbs, stocky build, blue eyes, bald with a brown beard. https://t.co/pqlTC4aq6n pic.twitter.com/xeTuiMXnSe — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) October 26, 2018