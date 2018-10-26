4 arrested after being found in vehicle reported stolen in Kitchener

Four people were arrested Wednesday as part of a stolen vehicle investigation, Waterloo Regional Police said.

Officers found the four suspects inside a vehicle in Fairview Park Mall. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier.

A short time later, police allege merchandise was stolen from the mall.

Two were arrested at the scene while the other two took off in the vehicle. They were later arrested in Peel Region.

Two people from Kitchener, a 44-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, and two men from Brampton have been charged with a number offences including theft under $5,000, possession of a stolen motor vehicle over $5,000 and possession under $5,000.