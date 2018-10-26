Peterborough Petes snap 4-game losing skid with win over Sudbury Wolves

The Peterborough Petes snapped their four-game losing skid thanks to a 5-2 win over the visiting Sudbury Wolves on Thursday night.

Nick Anderson scored 34 seconds into the game and added an assist in the win. Declan Chisholm, Pavel Gogolev also tallied a goal and an assist with singles from Nick Isaacson and Brady Hinz (empty net). Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Cole Fraser added two assists each.

Petes’ netminder Hunter Jones stopped 31 of 33 shots, giving up goals to the Wolves’ Quinton Byfield and Nolan Hutcheson. Jake McGrath had 31 saves for the Wolves.

The Petes improved to 9-6 while the Wolves fell to 8-5.

The Petes next game is Thursday, Nov. 1 as they host the Oshawa Generals at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.