Guelph man charged with stealing $880 worth of beer, groceries

Guelph police have laid charges against a Guelph man after a grocery store was robbed of $880 worth of beer and other goods on multiple occasions.

Police say they were called to a business on Paisley Road Thursday after receiving word from loss prevention officers about a man allegedly stealing over $400 worth of beer and other items.

Officers responded to the store and arrested a suspect.

Loss prevention then alerted police that the same man was spotted allegedly stealing on a couple of other occasions earlier in the week including a $430 haul on Wednesday that included beer and meat, along with a $50 haul of beer the day before.

The 43-year old Guelph man is facing three counts of theft under $5,000 and will appear in court on Dec. 4.

