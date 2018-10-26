Guelph man charged with stealing $880 worth of beer, groceries
Guelph police have laid charges against a Guelph man after a grocery store was robbed of $880 worth of beer and other goods on multiple occasions.
Police say they were called to a business on Paisley Road Thursday after receiving word from loss prevention officers about a man allegedly stealing over $400 worth of beer and other items.
Officers responded to the store and arrested a suspect.
Loss prevention then alerted police that the same man was spotted allegedly stealing on a couple of other occasions earlier in the week including a $430 haul on Wednesday that included beer and meat, along with a $50 haul of beer the day before.
The 43-year old Guelph man is facing three counts of theft under $5,000 and will appear in court on Dec. 4.
