Winnipeg driver killed in highway rollover near Portage la Prairie

A 38-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 1 near Road 19W, say Portage la Prairie RCMP.

Officers found the vehicle on its tires in the centre grass median around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver, from Winnipeg, had been ejected and found by RCMP a short distance from the vehicle.

RCMP say they don’t believe the man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was using a seatbelt at the time of the rollover. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and traffic analysts continue to investigate.

