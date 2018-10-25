Winnipeg driver killed in highway rollover near Portage la Prairie
A 38-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 1 near Road 19W, say Portage la Prairie RCMP.
Officers found the vehicle on its tires in the centre grass median around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver, from Winnipeg, had been ejected and found by RCMP a short distance from the vehicle.
RCMP say they don’t believe the man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was using a seatbelt at the time of the rollover. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police and traffic analysts continue to investigate.
