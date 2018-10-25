Health
Paramedics’ union says it’s too soon to say if drop in ‘code zeroes’ is sustainable

The number of "code zero" incidents has dropped significantly in recent months in Hamilton.

The head of the union representing Hamilton paramedics says it’s too soon to celebrate a major drop in the number of “code zero” incidents.

A “code zero” occurs when there is a shortage of ambulances available to respond to a person in crisis.

There were 55 “code zeroes” in January and February of this year, but only 35 in the almost eight months since then, according to the latest statistics released by the city.

OPSEU Local 256 president Mario Posteraro believes changes in the way that hospitals handle patient flow are helping paramedics get back on the road more quickly.

Posteraro cautions, however, that we are heading into another flu season and says it’s too early to tell whether the drop is “sustainable.”

One of Hamilton’s hospitals has agreed that paramedics can now leave low-risk patients in the waiting room while they can respond to other calls.

