Lindsay man accused of uttering threat to kill a police officer
A man in Lindsay, Ont., has been arrested for allegedly uttering a threat to kill a police officer.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service was contacted Wednesday by staff at an office on Kent Street West who said a man went to the building and allegedly threatened to kill a police constable.
“The allegation was investigated by the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service and it was determined a threat had been uttered,” police stated on Thursday.
The suspect was located at this residence and was arrested.
Jason Waite, 50, of Lindsay, is charged with one count of uttering a threat to cause death.
He will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 29.
