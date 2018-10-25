Crime
October 25, 2018 2:00 pm
Updated: October 25, 2018 2:02 pm

Lindsay man accused of uttering threat to kill a police officer

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A Lindsay man is accused of uttering a threat to kill a police constable.

A Lindsay man is accused of uttering a threat to kill a police constable.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police
A A

A man in Lindsay, Ont., has been arrested for allegedly uttering a threat to kill a police officer.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service was contacted Wednesday by staff at an office on Kent Street West who said a man went to the building and allegedly threatened to kill a police constable.

READ MORE: Ontario Minister of Labour’s constituency office in Lindsay vandalized overnight

“The allegation was investigated by the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service and it was determined a threat had been uttered,” police stated on Thursday.

The suspect was located at this residence and was arrested.

Jason Waite, 50, of Lindsay, is charged with one count of uttering a threat to cause death.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 29.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
Death Threat
Kawartha Lakes
lindsay
uttering death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News