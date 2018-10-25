Lindsay man accused of uttering threat to kill a police officer

A man in Lindsay, Ont., has been arrested for allegedly uttering a threat to kill a police officer.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service was contacted Wednesday by staff at an office on Kent Street West who said a man went to the building and allegedly threatened to kill a police constable.

“The allegation was investigated by the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service and it was determined a threat had been uttered,” police stated on Thursday.

The suspect was located at this residence and was arrested.

Jason Waite, 50, of Lindsay, is charged with one count of uttering a threat to cause death.

He will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 29.