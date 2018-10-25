Winkler, Steinbach vote ‘no’ to pot stores in their cities
Two Manitoba cities say they don’t want pot to be sold at their local stores.
Winkler and Steinbach citizens both voted a resounding ‘No’ when asked via a plebiscite question on Wednesday’s municipal election ballots if cannabis stores should be allowed.
The results in Steinbach was 3,683 for no, and 1,674 for yes.
In Winkler, two-thirds (2,112) of people voted no, while 923 voted yes.
The results are non-binding.
