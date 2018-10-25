Politics
Winkler, Steinbach vote ‘no’ to pot stores in their cities

Supply shortages caused cannabis prices to spike in parts of Canada following legalization on Oct. 17.

Two Manitoba cities say they don’t want pot to be sold at their local stores.

Winkler and Steinbach citizens both voted a resounding ‘No’ when asked via a plebiscite question on Wednesday’s municipal election ballots if cannabis stores should be allowed.

The results in Steinbach was 3,683 for no, and 1,674 for yes.

In Winkler, two-thirds (2,112) of people voted no, while 923 voted yes.

The results are non-binding.

