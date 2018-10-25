Bill Kelly: Exodus from federal NDP continues

What’s going on with the federal NDP?

With a general election less than a year away, there seems to be a steady and concerning exodus of NDP MPs who have decided to take a pass on carrying the NDP colours next year.

The latest is B.C. MP Sheila Malcolmson, who has resigned her seat to run in a provincial election.

That kind of stuff happens from time to time in politics, but when we look at the broader picture, there is a troubling trend developing.

This is the eighth NDP MP who has exited the federal party since Jagmeet Singh became leader, and it adds fuel to the fire that there is discontent in the ranks about Singh’s leadership.

It’s no secret that party loyalists were bothered by Singh’s treatment of political veteran David Christopherson last year and his war of words with Alberta’s NDP Premier Rachel Notley and there are whispers on Parliament Hill that more than a few NDP caucus members are questioning Singh’s leadership ability.

There was great anticipation when Singh was chosen as leader that his charisma and youthful energy would catapult the NDP to contender status in the national political arena, but some questionable decisions by Singh have dulled that enthusiasm.

In fact, with eight defections from an already reduced caucus and grumblings in the ranks about Singh’s leadership abilities, a party that was a legitimate contender to win a federal election four years ago, seems destined to be relegated to also-ran status when we go to the polls next year.

