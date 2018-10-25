Penticton Speedway donates to school breakfast programs

The Penticton Speedway Foundation donated $6,500 to 13 organizations this week.

The money was raised by spectators and participants at Penticton Speedway this past summer through 50-50 draws, raffles and individual cash donations.

In addition to the $6,500, the foundation also donated $8,680 in May to School District 67 breakfast programs, SOWINS, Critteraid and AlleyCats Alliance. Last month, $1,017 was donated to the United Way while $2,017 was donated earlier this month to Canadian Tire’s JumpStart program.

Notably, $5,500 of the $6,500 was given to breakfast programs to area schools, with $500 donated to each of these breakfast programs:

Also, Penticton Speedway officials say many schools are looking for volunteers in the morning to help with food preparation and serving. If you are able to help, contact the Penticton Speedway online at www.pentictonspeedway.com.

Further, the speedway noted that food and monetary donations are accepted and that there are many supplies on ‘wish lists,’ such as small plates, utensils, cups, toasters, waffle makers, electric griddles, blenders and muffin tins. And in addition, volunteers are also seeking local orchardists who have extra fruit for donations. Volunteers will make applesauce, muffins, etc., to freeze and use throughout the winter. Volunteers will pick the fruit, if needed.