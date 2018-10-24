Alberta premier says public sector pension changes coming soon

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the NDP government will introduce new pension legislation soon after the legislature resumes Monday.

Speaking to the United Nurses of Alberta, Notley said the previous government didn’t fight for working people.

She reminded nurses about Bill 9 and Bill 10 – proposed legislation that attempted to change public sector pension plans.

Notley says she fought against both bills when she was in Opposition and her government’s legislation will ensure public sector workers have joint governance of their pension plans.

She says the employees deserve an equal say in future decisions.

“Rather than what Bill 9 and 10 tried to do, we want to ensure instead that you have joint governance of your pension plan because it is only right,” Notley said.

Public sector unions have been asking Alberta to allow a joint worker-employee governance model for the 300,000 Albertans in the plans.