Health
October 24, 2018 4:23 pm
Updated: October 24, 2018 4:28 pm

Alberta premier says public sector pension changes coming soon

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley leaves a news conference in Edmonton on Thursday August 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the NDP government will introduce new pension legislation soon after the legislature resumes Monday.

Speaking to the United Nurses of Alberta, Notley said the previous government didn’t fight for working people.

READ MORE: Alberta introduces pension reform bills

She reminded nurses about Bill 9 and Bill 10 – proposed legislation that attempted to change public sector pension plans.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Alberta nurses ratify deal that includes wage freeze, job security

Notley says she fought against both bills when she was in Opposition and her government’s legislation will ensure public sector workers have joint governance of their pension plans.

She says the employees deserve an equal say in future decisions.

“Rather than what Bill 9 and 10 tried to do, we want to ensure instead that you have joint governance of your pension plan because it is only right,” Notley said.

Public sector unions have been asking Alberta to allow a joint worker-employee governance model for the 300,000 Albertans in the plans.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Government
Alberta Legislature
Alberta NDP
Alberta nurses
Alberta Pension
alberta pension changes
public sector pension
Rachel Notley

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News