Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Nova Scotia’s Kings County

The driver of a tractor-trailer was sent to hospital after crashing into a Kings County home Wednesday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Cambridge Road.

Police say the driver was trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle when he lost control, left the road and struck the house.

No one was inside the home at the time, but it sustained significant damage as a result.

The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated and police did not say whether charges would be laid.