Man arrested for thefts from vehicles in Georgetown

Halton police have arrested a man in Georgetown, following a series of vehicle break-ins.

A 32-year-old man from Georgetown has been arrested in connection with an investigation into suspected thefts from vehicles in Halton Region.

Police say during the late night hours of Monday, Oct. 15, a number of unlocked vehicles were broken into on Bradley Drive.

As a result of the investigation a suspect was identified and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Juan Portiansky is now charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000 and breaching his probation.

