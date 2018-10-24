4-day post-cannabis legalization RIDE check in Simcoe County leads to several charges

Police laid a number of charges in the Simcoe County area during a four-day RIDE check initiative following cannabis legalization.

From Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, officers from the South Simcoe police, Barrie police, Rama police, CF Borden Military police and several OPP detachments conducted coordinated RIDE check stops across Simcoe County.

Police say during this time, hundreds of vehicles were checked.

According to police, as a result of the RIDE stops, two drivers were charged with driving while impaired by a drug, 12 motorists were charged with having cannabis readily available in the vehicle and two drivers were charged with driving while impaired by alcohol.

Police also laid a number of other charges including possession of cocaine, obstructing a peace officer, stunt driving, and public intoxication.

“These results are a clear indication that we still have work to do,” the police release reads.

Officers are asking anyone who sees dangerous driving or suspected impaired driving to report it to their local police service or call 911 if it is an emergency.