Canada Post rotating strikes hit the Okanagan

It will not be business as usual at Canada Post outlets in the Okanagan.

That’s because all Canada Post employees in the Central Okanagan walked off the job Wednesday.

“We are on strike from 6 a.m. today until 6 a.m. tomorrow,” Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Local 760 president Matt Aitken said.

The strike involves roughly 250 postal workers in the Central Okanagan. They join their fellow workers in other parts of Canada who have also launched rotating strikes.

CUPW has been negotiating with Canada Post for nearly a year, with key demands being job security, an end to forced overtime and better health and safety measures, among other concerns.

The Okanagan job action will affect outlets from Winfield to Peachland.

Anyone expecting mail today is being asked to wait.

“Wait until tomorrow. We are on strike today so there’s no mail going out today, ” Aitken said.