Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Lewis Lake

Nova Scotia RCMP say an 85-year-old woman from Hubley has died in a single-vehicle collision.

Officers were called to the crash just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 3 in Lewis Lake. They say the woman was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the small car and that no one else was involved in the crash.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle and paramedics and firefighters tried to revive her. But, the woman died at the scene.

The section of highway was closed for several hours as police investigated the collision. The cause is still being investigated.