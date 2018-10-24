Guelph woman charged after police cruiser rammed

Guelph police have laid several charges against a 23-year old Guelph woman following a stolen vehicle investigation that led to a collision with a police cruiser.

Police say that at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen near police headquarters on Farquhar Street by the GO Station.

Police say when officers approached the vehicle in their cruiser with the lights activated, the driver sped towards the cruiser and crashed into it.

Police say an officer used a Taser on the driver as she tried to drive away from the scene.

A 23-year-old Guelph woman is facing several charges including theft under $5,000, flight from police, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and dangerous driving. Some of the charges are in connection with previous incidents for which the woman was wanted.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges.

